Every 25 minutes, a person dies of heart disease in Taiwan

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

One person dies of heart disease every 25 minutes on average in Taiwan, the Taipei Department of Health said on Sunday, adding that heart disease was the No. 2 cause of death in the nation last year.

The World Heart Federation has designated Sept. 29 as World Heart Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

The department and the Taiwan Heart Foundation on Sunday held an event outside the Vieshow Cinemas in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) to raise awareness about the disease.

Last year, 20,812 people died of heart disease in Taiwan and the mortality rate from heart disease increased by 0.37 percent, the department said.

Deaths caused by heart disease, cerebral stroke and hypertensive disease totaled 38,539 last year, an increase of 2,639 people from a year earlier, it added, urging people to take cardiovascular disease seriously.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said at the event that cancer has been the nation’s No. 1 cause of death for many years.

However, when the deaths caused by heart disease, cerebral stroke, diabetes and several diseases that are linked to cardiovascular diseases are added up, the number would likely exceed cancer deaths, he said.

Taiwan Heart Foundation chief executive officer Lin Jiunn-lee (林俊立) said that cardiovascular diseases do not only affect elderly people and that young or middle-aged people can also develop heart disease due to long-term habits with negative health effects, such as smoking or sleep deprivation.

The federation provided tips on how to control cardiovascular disease risk factors.

It advised people to stay active; refrain from smoking; eat a healthy diet; maintain a healthy weight; know their blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels; learn the warning signs of a heart attack; take their medication carefully; and keep track of their achievements and progress.