Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

Record temperatures set

Seven weather stations nationwide yesterday recorded their highest-ever temperatures for October, with the station in Taipei reporting a record high of 36.8?C at 12:23pm, the highest since the station’s establishment in 1897, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. The city’s previous highest October temperature was recorded on Oct. 7, 1938, at 36.1?C. A record was also broken at the station in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), where the temperature reached 36.3?C about noon, while Chiayi County and Kinmen reached 36.1?C and 35.3?C at 12:23pm respectively. Stations on Penghu, on Penghu’s Dongi Island (東吉嶼) and in Taichung’s Wuchi District (梧棲) recorded temperatures of 34.3?C, 33.7?C and 33.1?C respectively. The forecast for today is a daytime high of 36?C in northern Taiwan, the bureau said.

CRIME

Eleven illegal workers found

Taoyuan police are investigating the illegal employment of 11 Indonesians who were found in a parked van on Friday evening. Taoyuan police officer Chang Ping-yu (張秉榆) yesterday said officers in Bade District (八德) noticed a van about 8pm that appeared to be bouncing up and down. As the officers approached the vehicle, the people inside reportedly tried to open the doors to flee, but could not because they were so tightly packed into the rear of the van, although the driver was able to escape, Chang said. The five men and six women had all left their contracted jobs, and reportedly told police that they were working at short-term jobs they found through information provided by compatriots or friends, Chang said. They were told to meet at a certain location, where they were taken by van to the workplace.

TRANSPORTATION

Traffic jams predicted

Authorities are predicting heavy congestion on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5) during certain periods of the Double Ten National Day long weekend. The four-day holiday runs from Saturday through Oct. 10. The National Freeway Bureau’s Web site said that it would like take 55 minutes, instead of the 11 minutes usual on weekdays, to travel between the Nangang System Interchange to New Taipei City’s Pinglin District (坪林) between 8am and 2pm on Saturday and from 12pm to 4pm the following day. Travel between Toucheng Township (頭城) in Yilan County and Pinglin is forecast to take 111 minutes instead of the usual 15 minutes between 3pm and 11pm on Sunday and Oct. 9 and from 12pm to 5pm on Oct. 10, the Web site said. The bureau predicted that the heaviest congestion for the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) and the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) is likely to be in the mornings for the first two days of the holiday and in the afternoons during the second half.

TRADE

Flower alliance MOU inked

Representatives from flower auction markets in six nations on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Taichung to establish the Flower Auction Markets Group to help boost sales of their flowers. Taiwanese officials joined representatives from the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Brazil and China in signing the memorandum to establish the Flower Auction Markets Group, facilitated by the International Association of Horticultural Producers. The association has also chosen Taichung to host the World Flora Expo from the end of next year into 2019. The event is to be held in four parks covering a total of 60.88 hectares.