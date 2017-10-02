MOFA quizzes absence of ROC flag from US Web site

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday asked its representative offices in the US to inquire into the disappearance of the Republic of China (ROC) flag from a page about Taiwan on the US Department of State’s official Web site.

Ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the ministry is looking into when and by whom the changes were made, as well as urging the US not to make any changes to the Web site that might lead to a global misunderstanding.

Previously, when one looked up Taiwan under the “Countries and Regions” tab on the Web site, a flag and map of the nation appeared on the introductory page, as it would for any nation or area.

However, now the flag, which is positioned above the map in the case of other nations, does not appear for Taiwan.

While reasons for the flag’s removal are still being investigated, American Institute in Taiwan spokeswoman Sonia Urbom said that the US continues to abide by the Three Communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act and that there has been no change in this regard.

The ministry said it would continue to look into the matter, but added that when a new administration comes into power, official Web sites for the State Department and the White House are subject to changes.