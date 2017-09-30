First traditional Chinese e-book reader is launched

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Electronic bookstore Readmoo (讀墨電子書) has scheduled the commercial launch of its Mooink e-book reader, the nation’s first for reading texts in traditional Chinese, for today, chief executive Pang Wen-chen (龐文真) said.

First unveiled in July, the e-book reader is to be carried by the Yahoo Taiwan online store after its launch, Pang said at an event marking the company’s fifth anniversary.

The reader has a six-inch screen, weighs 180g and has hardware that employs embedded package-to-package technology, Mooink developer Yu Wei-ta (余韋達) said.

For reading comfort, the device’s display emits light, similar to tablets or smartphones, Yu said.

Mooink is the first domestically produced e-book reader fully capable of displaying traditional Chinese characters, Yu added.

The nation’s reading population is increasing and e-books are expected to make up 10 percent of the market over the next three years, Pang said.

Readmoo has worked with publishing houses since last year, providing the technical support for e-books by Book Republic, Commonwealth Publishing and Cite, Pang said.

A Readmoo report showed the total time that users have spent reading on the company’s Web site has increased from year to year, with users logging 15 million minutes of reading time in the first three quarters of this year, an increase by a factor of 2.4 when compared with last year.

The average Readmoo user read for three hours a day, the report said.

In related news, the online merchant Book Your Life plans to run a coupon promotion for its new e-books, which are scheduled for release by the end of the month.