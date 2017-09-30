Northeasterly winds to block view of full moon for some

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People in northern Taiwan might have trouble viewing the moon on the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, as the nation is to experience a northeasterly wind next week.

The Mid-Autumn Festival — also known as the Moon Festival — is celebrated on the first full moon of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which this year is on Wednesday next week.

The northeasterly wind is to become stronger on Tuesday next week, with a higher chance of showers forecast for the northern and eastern regions, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that afternoon thunderstorms are likely to occur in the central and southern regions.

The northeast is to continue to affect the nation on Wednesday, as well as on Thursday, the bureau said.

The chance of showers is also high for the northern and eastern regions, whereas afternoon thunderstorms are expected in the rest of the nation, it said.

Because the night sky in northern Taiwan is expected to be cloudy on the Mid-Autumn Festival, people in the north might get only one or two glimpses of the full moon, the bureau said.

The northeast is to remain dominant in the nation’s weather between Friday and Sunday, with the chance of regional showers high in the northern and eastern regions, it said.

The bureau said that cool air from the north would move south one wave after another in the fall season, which could increase uncertainty as to the duration and effects of the weather system, necessitating that people pay attention to weather updates.

Today, cool weather is forecast for the northern and eastern regions due to the northeasterly wind and the showers brought with it, the bureau said. Meanwhile, cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the central and southern regions, with a higher chance of afternoon thunderstorms, it added.

Between tomorrow and Monday, cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most of the nation, as east and southeast winds prevail in the nation, the bureau said, adding that showers are forecast for the eastern region and afternoon thunderstorms for the rest of Taiwan.