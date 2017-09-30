CWB sets sights on cosmos

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is to start providing space weather forecasts, it said.

Space weather refers to changes in the space environment 80km above the Earth’s surface, including solar activity and changes in ionosphere electron density and the magnetosphere, the bureau said.

Solar activities that are monitored include solar flares, which are sudden flashes of increased brightness in the sun, and coronal mass ejections, which are giant clouds of solar plasma covered with magnetic field lines that are blown away from the sun during solar flares, the bureau said.

When a solar flare or a corona mass ejection occurs, solar radiation and charged particles increase, the bureau said, adding that these phenomena could lead to geomagnetic disturbances or changes in the density of the ionosphere, both of which are severe space weather.

Changes in space weather may seem irrelevant to people’s daily lives, but they can disrupt the operation of the satellites and interfere with radio wave communications, the bureau said.

Serious scenarios include disruptions of high-frequency communications, aberrations in GPS, the bureau said, adding that information could also be lost because of interrupted data transmissions.

“Aberrations in GPS readings can vary from 6m to more than 10m when GPS operations are affected by severe space weather. Drivers who depend solely on GPS for directions might not find their way. Power outages could happen in high-latitude countries because of severe space weather,” bureau space weather forecaster Lee I-te (李奕德) said.

Severe space weather can interfere with the transmission of cable television service signals and live broadcasts of television news as well, Lee said.

Overseas broadcasts, weather broadcasts to fishing boats at sea and civil aviation communications could also be affected, Lee added.

The CWB’s astronomical observatory has been observing sunspots and solar surface activity since 1948, the bureau’s meteorological information center director Mark Cheng (程家平) said.

“The launch of Formosat-3 in 2006 was a very important milestone, both to Taiwan and to the world, because of the massive amounts of researchable data collected through the satellite. The CWB began to allocate more resources for the development of a space weather observation system. The bureau has also become one of the two space weather data processing centers in the world,” Cheng said.

National Central University, with whom the bureau has partnered to create the space weather forecast service, said that the nation is located in the ionosphere’s equatorial anomaly zone. As a result, radio wave and satellite communications in Taiwan are often affected by changes in the ionosphere.

The university, one of the nation’s leading academic institutions in space science research, said it is honored to work with the bureau on space weather.

The university’s original invention, an advanced ionosphere probe, is now, with the launching of Formosat-5 in August, in space, it said, adding that the high-tech machinery would enable examining pre-earthquake signs and be helpful in exploring severe space weather.

People interested in receiving updated space weather information can access it through the CWB’s Space Weather Operational Office (swoo.cwb.gov.tw).