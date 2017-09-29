Taiwan Birdathon, a 24-hour race for sightings

Staff writer, with CNA

A total of 25 teams from Taiwan and abroad are to participate in a 24-hour birding race across Yunlin and Chiayi counties and Tainan next month, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration announced on Tuesday.

The 2017 Taiwan Birdathon — a major attraction for both local and international birders — is to include competitors from seven nations: Taiwan, South Africa, Canada, the US, the Netherlands, Ecuador and Spain.

Among the teams participating from Taiwan, nine spots are to be reserved for family groups, according to a press release from the administration, which is organizing the event.

The aim of the contest is to record the highest number of bird species sightings in a 24-hour period. Each team, consisting of three to four members, must travel in one vehicle and compete together.

Between 10:30am on Oct. 28 and 10:30am the following day, the birders are to record as many sightings of bird species as possible within the boundaries of Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan by using a downloadable app called eBird.

The grand prize is to go to the three teams that record the most bird species during the event. A special prize is to be awarded to those with the highest count of bird species endemic to Taiwan.

The mountains and coastlines of Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan offer diverse ecosystems and are home to various types of waterfowl and many bird species, some of which are endemic to Taiwan, the administration said.