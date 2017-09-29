New warranty plans could spark disputes: lawmaker

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) should prepare to handle more disputes between telecoms and their subscribers after the nation replaces mobile-device warranty plans with insurance plans in January next year, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) said yesterday.

New regulations were issued earlier this month by the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) Insurance Bureau, which said warranty plans were too similar to insurance plans, as they cover any type of damage, including from human error.

Huang asked whether the NCC was ready to handle the consequences after the new policy is enforced from Jan. 1 next year, adding that at least half of an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 telecom sales workers would have to be certified as insurance salespeople by the end of this year if they are to serve telecom service subscribers, he said.

Huang said that 1.3 million people had already purchased warranties from the three major telecom companies — Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and Far Eastone Telecommunications — and asked NCC Chairwoman Nicole Chan (詹婷怡) whether these would still be valid after Jan. 1.

The commission has only three months to get ready, Chen said, adding that it should not be silent about the policy and simply let the FSC and telecoms enforce it.

Chan said the NCC had stated its position while the FSC deliberated about the enforcement of the policy.

Telecoms should protect their customers, whether through warranties or mobile phone insurance, Chan said, adding that the commission would monitor the transition to the new policy.