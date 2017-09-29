Taipei deputy attends event in New Taipei City

By Lee Ya-wen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Soldiers are not given the luxury of choice regarding which battles to fight, Deputy Taipei City Mayor Chen Chin-chun (陳景峻) said yesterday during an appearance in New Taipei City, amid speculation that he might run for New Taipei City mayor in next year’s elections.

Chen attended a New Taipei City Yunlin Fellowship Association event, where he was greeted enthusiastically.

Pundits have said that he appears to be the best potential candidate to represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the New Taipei City race, and he has said that if he was able to gather enough support, he might run.

Chen has attended several events in the Sanchong District (三重) in the past two weeks, including the celebration last week at the local DPP chapter for the party’s 31st anniversary, according to Chen’s staffers.

Chen told yesterday’s gathering about growing up in what was then-Taipei County’s Sanchong Township and about his accomplishments as a politician.

After having served as a township mayor and legislator, Chen said he had great experience in how local governments are run in both New Taipei City and Taipei City, which gave him a unique understanding of the difficulties that local residents might face.

However, he is just a member of the DPP and the party’s nomination for New Taipei City mayor is up to the party, he said.

Under the party’s current rules, if more than two members want to run for a mayoral post, their nominations would be dependent on public surveys.

If individuals really support him, they would choose him if they are called as part of a DPP telephone survey, he said.

Director of the national Yunlin Fellowship Association Huang Ming-te (黃銘得) said that there were 600,000 people living in New Taipei City who still had their residency registered in Yunlin, and he called on them to support their fellow townsman.