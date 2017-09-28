Taiwanese perform most travel searches on mobile devices

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

More than 60 percent of travelers in Taiwan search for tour-related information online on mobile devices, travel fare aggregating Web site Skyscanner said, adding that they prefer to do so during off-work hours or afternoon break time.

Skyscanner said it collected the data from August last year to July, adding that the findings were generated by cross-analyzing the search patterns of its users in Taiwan.

The findings showed that 61 percent of its users accessed travel information on mobile devices, while 39 percent searched for information on their computers.

However, regardless of the device used, more than 50 percent of users narrowed their searches by setting additional criteria, Skyscanner said.

Some of the most frequently used criteria included the number of transit flights needed, departure times for both departing and return flights and showing only flights offered by certain flight carriers, it said.

Further analysis showed that most users accessed the Web site on Wednesdays, followed by Tuesdays and Thursdays, it added.

This was probably because many carriers introduced discount airfare deals on Tuesdays, while Wednesdays were when most people in the nation took a temporary break from work, the company said.

The company also found that most of its users in Taiwan accessed its Web site from 10pm to 11pm, followed by 3pm to 4pm and 11am to 12pm.

This means that people usually checked what the Web site had to offer for trips they were planning before going to sleep, during a tea break and before a lunch break, Skyscanner said.

On average, Taiwanese tourists started searching for flights 84 days before their trip and paid special attention to the “hidden costs” in different airfare deals.

They also started tracking relevant travel information ahead of time, including airfare and various tour combinations that were discounted, the company said.