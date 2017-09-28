Elderly Taipei residents urged to get vaccinated

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday announced that a pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV) is to be made available from Sunday to residents aged 65 and above who have not received the vaccine before.

Taipei Department of Health Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑) said those eligible should take their national identification cards and National Health Insurance cards to one of the 149 cooperating hospitals and clinics in the city providing the vaccine.

Division for Disease Control and Prevention Director Chen Shao-ching (陳少卿) said pneumonia was the third-highest cause of death in the city and nationwide last year, with a total of 1,274 deaths reported in Taipei alone.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said more than 90 percent of the city’s pneumonia deaths in the past three years were residents aged 65 and above.

“Vaccination is the most effective method of treatment because it is better to prevent getting diseases beforehand than to spend a lot of money trying to treat the diseases afterward,” Ko said, adding that the vaccination can also prevent serious complications from pneumococcal infection.

Pneumococcal infection can lead to serious conditions such as sepsis or meningitis, and even if the individual has recovered from pneumococcal infection, negative side effects, recurrence or complications can still often occur, he said.

The vaccine has a 50 to 80 percent effectiveness against pneumonia, and as the peak seasons of pneumococcal disease and influenza are the same — autumn and winter — the health department is encouraging those aged 65 and above to get the PPV and flu vaccine at the same time for better protection, Huang said.

National Taiwan University Hospital Center for Infection Control director Sheng Wang-huei (盛望徽) said about 30 percent of all pneumonia cases are caused by pneumococcal disease.

About 10 percent of adults and 30 percent of children have existing streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria in their nose or throat, and the bacteria can spread to other people through sneezing or coughing, Sheng said.

When people catch the flu or a cold, streptococcus pneumoniae can invade other body parts through damaged respiratory mucosa, causing bacterial infection and other serious complications, he said, adding that symptoms of pneumonia include fever, coughing, yellowish sputum, blood in the sputum, shortness of breath and chest pain.

The health department has purchased 26,695 doses of PPV this year and is expected to increase the vaccination coverage rate from 16 percent to about 26 percent of residents, Chen said, adding that whether more vaccine should be purchased next year is to be considered after evaluating the effects of the policy in the final three months of this year.