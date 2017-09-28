Photos an attempt by China to defame her: activist’s wife

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), wife of detained Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲), yesterday decried what she called China’s attempts to discredit her, vowing to travel to China to see her husband every week.

“Do they [the Chinese government] think that I would be silenced by a video and two photographs? I will not be silenced,” Lee Ching-yu said at a news conference in Taipei, referring to photographs released by Beijing of her apparently clinging to Judicial Reform Foundation executive secretary Hsiao I-ming (蕭逸民) on a street in Hunan Province.

She urged the Chinese government not to stage a “yellow” drama aimed at shifting people’s attention, saying the move to slander her was “unethical, sordid and evil,” which made her so disgusted that she did not even care to provide an explanation.

It has been 177 days since Lee Ming-che was arrested in Zhuhai, China, Lee Ching-yu said, adding that Chinese officials’ arrest, imprisonment and trial of her husband did not follow procedure and violated international conventions on human rights.

She said she would not be defeated, vowing to attempt to see Lee Ming-che every week until he safely returns to Taiwan.

“As a family member of a political prisoner of conscience, I am not capable of anything, except to never give up,” Lee Ching-yu said.

She filed requests for assistance in arranging visits to see her husband with the Mainland Affairs Council and the Straits Exchange Foundation two weeks ago, but neither agency has replied, she said.

She wanted to give Lee Ming-che some books and letters she wrote when he was put on a “show” trial in Hunan earlier this month, but he has yet to receive them, she added.

Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Chiu Ee-ling (邱伊翎) said that Lee Ching-yu appears to be clinging to Hsiao in the photographs because they were being watched by some “heavily built men” who appeared to be Chinese agents.

Covenants Watch chief executive officer Huang Yi-bee (黃怡碧) said that China depriving Lee Ming-che of his rights to legal consultation and family visits are violations of a 1988 UN resolution on the rights of prisoners and detainees, as well as the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

Lee Ming-che’s whereabouts have again become a mystery after he appeared in online live broadcasts of his trial earlier this month, an issue that has caused great concern among members of the UN Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, Huang said.