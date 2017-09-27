Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

More trains for National Day

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is to increase train service in eastern Taiwan for the Double Ten National Day holiday next month to meet higher demand, which is expected to rise due to a fireworks display to be held in Taitung County. An additional 210 trips are to be added to the regular schedule between Taipei and Taitung from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, the TRA said. There will also be more trains running between Shulin (樹林) and Hualien and Taitung during off-peak hours on Oct. 6 and Oct. 11, the TRA said, adding that fares for those services are to be discounted by 30 percent. From Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, limited express trains are to make an additional 126 runs, Chukuang Express trains are to add 50 runs and semi-express and local trains are to add 34 runs on the Eastern Line, including the South Link Line, the TRA said.

LOTTERY

FamilyMart customers win

Two people who spent less than NT$50 (US$1.65) on beverages at a FamilyMart outlet are each entitled to a NT$10 million special prize in the July-August uniform invoice lottery, FamilyMart said in a statement. Two invoices with the winning number 33612092 came from a FamilyMart store in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和). The invoices were for NT$45 and NT$32, the company said. It also issued two invoices that received the NT$2 million grand prize for the number 06840705. The two NT$2 million invoices were issued by separate FamilyMart outlets in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重). One receipt was for a NT$23 purchase and the other for NT$84, the company said. Meanwhile, 7-Eleven said that it also issued two invoices that received the NT$2 million grand prize.