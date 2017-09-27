Raids turn up smuggled chemical, knock-off shoes

Staff writer, with CNA

Ministry of Justice investigators and Kaohsiung port police have seized 1,260kg of chloropseudoephedrine, a semi-finished chemical that can be purified into 1 tonne of amphetamine.

Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) on Monday announced the raid at a news conference in Kaohsiung, where he said if the chemical had been processed into amphetamine, it would have produced enough for 20 million doses.

Acting on tip-offs, investigators from the ministry’s Investigation Bureau, customs inspectors and port police on Wednesday last week launched a raid at the harbor under the command of Kaohsiung District Prosecutor Wu Cheng-chung (吳正中), searching several thousand shipping containers containing hardware imports.

Using sniffer dogs, they found a container from China containing the chemical hidden in wooden boxes.

Investigators discovered that the importer of the container was a shell company, which led to the arrest of five Taiwanese suspects, including a man surnamed Chiu (邱), prosecutors said.

Amphetamine is traditionally produced by combining chlorinate and hydrogenate ephedrine and then purifying it.

Illegal drug producers prefer to use chlorinated ephedrine because no tell-tale unpleasant odors are produced during the process, the prosecutors said.

In other raids announced on Monday, more than 2,000 pieces of counterfeit brand-name clothing and footwear were seized at several markets in Taichung and in Yunlin County, police said.

After conducting months-long surveillance, police seized counterfeit products bearing labels including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Roots.

If the goods had been genuine, they would have been worth about NT$2 million (US$66,190) in retail sales, an officer said.

The counterfeit items were seized from four vendors who had been selling them at traditional markets and night markets, which often attract large numbers of tourists, police said.