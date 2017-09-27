Artificial Intelligence to get NT$1bn boost a year

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation is to invest more than NT$1 billion (US$33.1 million) annually in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and related talent, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said yesterday.

Speaking at a workshop on AI-related regulations, Chen said that his ministry is committed to creating a friendly environment for the technology, such as building basic infrastructure for cloud computing to make AI more accessible.

The ministry is looking to spend more than NT$1 billion annually on the development of an inter-university and interdisciplinary “AI research center” and on the cultivation of AI talent through two programs.

The Leaders in Future Trends, or LIFT, program aims to recruit 100 high-level overseas Taiwanese under the age of 45 who hold doctoral degrees to return home, share their expertise and develop collaborative partnerships with Taiwanese industries.

The 100 people are to stay in Taiwan for one year and be given a stipend of NT$1.5 million.

In contrast, the Learn, Explore, Aspire, Pioneer, or LEAP, program sends Taiwanese holderse of doctorates, and display innovative and entrepreneurial talents abroad to work on new ventures or collaborative projects in the US, France and Israel for six to 12 months.

Participants are to receive an allowance of US$50,000.

In the digital age, AI will provide new opportunities for the world and Taiwan could be one of the first to capitalize on them, Chen said.

The ministry is to not only focusing on developing AI technology, but also on how AI will change economies, society and culture, so that Taiwan can better adapt to the AI revolution, he said.