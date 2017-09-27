Man apologizes for drunken defecation on ferry to Dongyin

By Yu Chao-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A man yesterday apologized to the operator of the ferry Taima Star and paid compensation for drunkenly defecating on his bunk during a cruise on Sept. 17.

The unnamed man called Shinhwa Navigation Co’s office to express his remorse over the incident and to apologize to an attendant who had to clean the cabin, Shinhwa Navigation general manager Liu San-kuang (劉三光).

Liu had previously contacted the media to deliver an ultimatum to the unnamed passenger, saying they should contact the firm before legal action was taken today.

The company had booking information for the cabin’s occupants and it was only a matter of time before the culprit was identified, Liu said at the time.

The female attendant tasked with cleaning the cabin was shaken by the experience and left the vessel to cry on the docks, according to a social media post by an individual who identified herself as the attendant’s daughter.

Liu yesterday quoted the man as saying that he boarded the ferry in Keelung in a stupor after drinking heavily and did not remember much of what happened.

He woke up the next day as the boat approached the harbor at Dongyin (東引) in the Matsu Islands and left in a panic, Liu said.

Shinhwa Navigation charged the man NT$4,000 for the cabin cleaning and other related expenses, and demanded that he submit a written letter of apology, Liu said, adding that the man personally delivered both yesterday.

“We consider this matter closed, but we hope passengers will be mindful of the impact of their behavior on others to avoid embarrassing themselves and inconveniencing our staff,” he added.