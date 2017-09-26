Pingsi to hold moon-inspired lantern festival

Staff writer, with CNA

The sky lantern festival in New Taipei City’s Pingsi District (平溪), traditionally held during the Lantern Festival after the Lunar New Year, will be held during the Mid-Autumn Festival for the first time, the city’s Department of Tourism and Travel said yesterday.

The event is to take place at 6pm on Wednesday next week at Pingsi Junior High School, the department said.

“Both the Lantern Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival are important traditional holidays in Taiwan,” department Director Chen Kuo-chun (陳國君) said.

The “new version” of the lantern festival will hopefully attract more foreign tourists to New Taipei City, the department said, adding that the event has been well-received among tourists from South Korea, Japan, Thailand and the US.

There will be eight rounds of lantern releases that evening, some of which will be shaped like the moon to celebrate the festival, it said.

Each year, the sky lantern festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Pingsi.

The city last year was included on the list of the 10 best winter destinations in the world by National Geographic magazine, based on its sky lantern festival.

In 2013, the festival was named by Fodor’s Travel — the world’s largest publisher of travel guides — as one of the world’s 14 festivals a person must attend in their lifetime.

The festival was also named one of the “52 things to do in 2013” by CNN Travel.