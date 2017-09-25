Taiwanese woman delays Belgian wedding after documents lost in mail

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A Taiwanese woman had to postpone her wedding in Belgium due to a delay of more than one month in the delivery of important documents by Chunghwa Post’s international Express Mail Service (EMS).

The woman, surnamed Kao (高), was to have her wedding on 228 Memorial Day holiday next year. She spent about one month obtaining necessary documents that she needed in Taiwan and sent them to her fiance in Belgium via EMS on Aug. 10.

Kao said she started tracking the mail on Aug. 23 through the Chunghwa Post Web site after her fiance told her he did not receive it.

Seeing that the mail was not delivered, Kao called Chunghwa Post.

Chunghwa Post checked with the Belgian postal service and found that the mail was returned because the sender failed to provide a clear address.

However, Kao did not receive the returned mail until Friday last week.

The incident made it impossible for her fiance to complete the procedures on time, causing her to postpone the wedding, she said.

The post office has agreed to compensate Kao NT$2,392 per the rules of lost mail, but Kao still needed to pay the postage of the returned mail.

Chunghwa Post said that it usually takes five to seven days to deliver an EMS package.