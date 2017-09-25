Frontal system to chase out ‘autumn tiger’: CWB

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The heat brought by an “autumn tiger” will ease as a frontal system is forecast to arrive on Thursday, bringing isolated showers, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

The Chinese expression “autumn tiger” refers to hot conditions at the beginning of autumn.

Chiayi County this month had three days when the temperature exceeded 36°C, as the mercury hit 36°C on Sept. 16, 36.7°C on Saturday and 36.6°C yesterday, the bureau said.

Previously, the highest September temperature recorded in the county was 35.5°C in 2014, the bureau said, adding that the temperature this month has set a new record since its observation station was established in 1968.

Sunny skies are forecast nationwide from today until Thursday due to the influence of a Pacific high-pressure system, with afternoon thundershowers forecast in the mountainous areas and southern Taiwan.

Temperatures on the west coast are forecast to reach 35°C to 36°C, while the highs on the east coast would be about 33°C to 34°C.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures would reach 26°C to 27°C, the bureau said

The frontal system coming from the north is expected to move east across northern Taiwan on Thursday, which would bring northeasterly winds and showers to the area, the bureau said.

The rest of the nation will not see much change in weather conditions, it added.

The frontal system will be followed by a cool high-pressure system, which is expected to move east on Friday and Saturday, the bureau said.

The system will bring clouds to northern and eastern regions and lead to isolated showers, it added.

The bureau forecast cloudy to sunny skies for central and southern Taiwan, with a chance of thundershowers on Friday and Saturday.