Flu program to cover parents of infants

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Government-funded influenza (flu) vaccines will be available starting next week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that parents with infants younger than six months old and people who work at preschools or nurseries would be covered by the program.

The vaccinations are to begin on Sunday, with about 6 million doses of vaccines prepared for administration, the CDC said.

Infants are considered a high-risk group for flu infection, but children under six months old cannot receive flu shots, so the CDC has expanded the government-funded program to parents and childcare personnel, it said.

The parents will need to bring their child’s ID card, National Health Insurance card and birth certificate or household registration document with the child’s information on it to receive vaccinations at cooperating hospitals, clinics or local health departments nationwide, the CDC said.

Eligible childcare personnel include headmasters, managers, teachers, caregivers and assistant caregivers at preschools and nurseries, it said, adding that local authorities will need to make a list of personnel for local health departments to arrange the vaccinations.

The inclusion of the two groups aims to indirectly protect newborns from flu infection, the CDC said, adding that the groups consist of about 250,000 people.

Government-funded flu vaccines are available for eligible Taiwanese and non-Taiwanese with Alien Resident Certificates, or those with diplomatic ID cards or international and foreign institution officials’ ID cards.

Eligible groups include children from six months old to pre-elementary-school age; students from elementary school to senior-high school (or vocational school and first to third grade of a five-year junior college); people above 50 years old; people with a potential disease, including high-risk chronic diseases, rare diseases and catastrophic illnesses; and those with a body mass index of 30 or above, the CDC said.

Institutionalized people, medical and disease prevention personnel, and livestock keeping and animal disease prevention personnel are also covered, it added.