KMT’s new twice-weekly Webcasts to invite ‘celebrities and industry experts’

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has announced that starting in October, it would begin twice-weekly live broadcasts on Facebook to broaden the party’s media presence.

A source within the party said that KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) has been pushing for greater use of social media since taking office, to foster greater interest in the party among young people.

The plan is to invite legislators, Internet celebrities and industry experts whose views align with the party to talk on a variety of subjects, with broadcasts scheduled twice a week, the source said, adding that pan-green activists might also be invited to discussions on larger social issues.

Party spokespeople are to take turns hosting the discussions, the source said, adding that several people invited by KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director-general Lee Ming-hsien (李明賢) to act as hosts have already expressed support.

Several of those expected to appear in the broadcasts, including Lee, are to run in municipal and county elections next year, the source said.

They added that, aside from expanding its young support base, the party hopes a bigger social media presence could improve its ability to supervise government activity.

The party currently has roughly 500,000 followers on its official Facebook page, about 10 percent of whom regularly interact with posts.

The party expects to reach the 50,000 active followers with its broadcasts, the source said, adding that it hopes to reach even more viewers by posting videos to YouTube following each broadcast.

While unable to give specifics about the broadcasts or content, the source said the party had already researched its target audience and that content would be specific to what interests that audience.

Broadcasts are to last one hour each and followers can make suggestions through a voting system, which will be taken into account, they added.

The source said that the KMT has greater interaction with Facebook followers than the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), even though the DPP has about 100,000 more followers.

The KMT has finished building a broadcast studio in their headquarters that will be used for the live broadcasts, the source said.