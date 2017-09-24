Hualien hotel’s castle-like shape sparks local debate

By Hua Meng-ching and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The castle-shaped design of the Spring City Resort Hotel under construction in Hualien County’s Ruisuei Township (瑞穗) has caused controversy, with some saying that it could become a new tourist hotspot, while others said the design does not match well with local scenery.

The flamegold trees in the area, which are in bloom, would bring out the beauty of the castle-shaped structure, Ruisuei Township Mayor Chen Chin-kuang (陳進光) said, adding that the township has plans to plant flamegold trees all along Wenchuan Street, which leads to the hotel.

Hot spring owner Chien Te-yuan (簡德淵) said he did not think the hotel would affect the local scenery, adding that it would instead add another local tourist attraction.

The hotel would not affect hostels and hotels already operating in the area, and its room prices of about NT$10,000 (US$331) would attract a different clientele, Chien said, adding that it would help diversify the mix of visitors to the region.

Pictures posted on the Internet of the hotel amid the blooming flamegold trees have attracted comments about its “European-looking” exterior.

However, local resident Huang Chia-jung (黃家榮) said the building was too tall and changed the skyline and natural landscape, adding that it was very out of place.

The mountain and coast used to be visible in the east when walking on Wenchuan Street, but the view is now blocked by the hotel, Huang said.

Lin Kao-chieh (林高捷), another local resident, said the size of the structure was too large and visually oppressive, and that it did not fit into the local landscape.

The hotel’s owners did not respect local villages and had not solicited villagers’ opinions from the start of the project’s planning, he said, adding that the corporation “built it as they pleased.”

The profits all go to the company, while local residents are left with a ruined landscape, Lin said.

Meanwhile, the Hualien County Economic Affairs Department said there were no height limits on buildings due to the absence of flight paths over Ruisuei Township.

The height of buildings in the area is determined by their volume and the building coverage ratio, the department said, adding that the county government would perform an on-site inspection when the owners apply for their operational license.

The building would have to be built according to its original design for the owners to receive their license, the county government said.