Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

POLICE

Nguyen’s remains returned

The family of Vietnamese migrant worker Nguyen Quoc Phi, who was shot and killed by police at the age of 27, yesterday took his ashes back to Vietnam. Nguyen’s death at the hands of a Hsinchu police officer has raised many questions, not only among other migrant workers and labor rights advocates in Taiwan, but also from his family. His father, Nguyen Quoc Dong, rushed to Taiwan on Sept. 5 after hearing the news of his son’s death. During his time in Taiwan, Nguyen Quoc Dong and his daughter, Nguyen Thi Thao, who was already in Taiwan, have demanded that the government and police fully investigate the killing. Nguyen’s father and sister arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 9:30am and were driven home to Nghe An Province by family members. Police were unable to release the footage from the body camera of the police officer in the shooting while an investigation into Nguyen’s death was ongoing.

SOCIETY

US school hosts benefit sale

The Taipei American School (TAS) Orphanage Club is to host its annual September rummage sale today from 10am to 5pm. Club members have collected a wide variety of new and second-hand clothing, shoes, furniture and other household items, toys, stuffed animals, games and electronics. The sale is to be held in the school’s forecourt and lobby at No. 800 Zhongshan N Road Sec 6 in Tianmu (天母) and all of the proceeds are to go to the club’s funds for orphans and other children in need in Taiwan and overseas.

ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar submission made

A documentary by local director Huang Hui-chen (黃惠偵) has been selected as the nation’s official entry for the foreign-language film category at the 90th Academy Awards. In her documentary, Small Talk (日常對話), Huang explores her relationship with her lesbian mother, “A-nu.” The director said that the documentary depicts her mother’s experience with domestic violence, her role as a Taoist priestess and Huang’s confusion about her mother growing up. The feature shows how the two find a way to get along through everyday conversations, hence the title Small Talk, Huang said. The entry, selected by the Ministry of Culture’s Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, marks the first time Taiwan has submitted a documentary in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

SOCIETY

Novelist dies aged 70

Novelist Li Yongping (李永平), the winner of last year’s National Awards of Art, died yesterday aged 70 in New Taipei City, Wenhsun magazine reported. Li succumbed to multiple organ failure caused by sepsis at Mackay Memorial Hospital’s Tamsui branch, the magazine said. Li was born in 1947 in Sarawak, now a state of Malaysia, and came to Taiwan in 1967 as a student at National Taiwan University’s Department of Foreign Languages and Literature. After obtaining his master’s and doctoral degrees in comparative literature in the US, Li returned to Taiwan in 1982 and began teaching at various local universities, including National Sun Yat-sen University, Soochow University and National Dong Hwa University. He had published more than 30 novels and short stories since 1966, which won him several literature awards. Li, who renounced his Malaysian citizenship in 1987, described himself as “100 percent Taiwanese.”