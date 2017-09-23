One in 13 Taiwanese over 65 have dementia: ministry

Staff writer, with CNA

One out of 13 older people in Taiwan have dementia, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.

As of July 31, there were 3.19 million people over the age of 65 in Taiwan, of whom 253,511 (7.94 percent) have dementia, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 586,068 (18.36 percent) displayed symptoms of mild cognitive impairment, it added.

It predicted that the number would exceed 270,000 by the end of the year and continue to rise.

Most people erroneously believe that dementia is a natural result of aging, which can delay diagnosis of the disease, Department of Nursing and Health Care chief Tsai Shu-feng (蔡淑鳳) said.

People with dementia are also often stigmatized or discriminated against because of a lack of understanding of the disease, Tsai added.

As the number of people with dementia increases, people need to improve their awareness of the disease and learn how to avoid it, she said.

She advised people to exercise regularly, engage in cognitive activities, interact with others more often and adopt a Mediterranean diet, which includes more fruit, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil.

Other risk factors include hypertension, hyperlipidemia, hyperglycemia, smoking, head injuries and depression, she added.