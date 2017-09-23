Team cracks orchid evolution code

Staff writer, with CNA

A research team at National Cheng Kung University has cracked the orchid evolution code, the school said on Thursday.

The key to solving the mystery was the primitive Apostasia genus, university president Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) told a news conference.

In a paper published this month in Nature Magazine, the team said that Apostasia, whose entire genome has been mapped, provided a reference for inferring the genome content and structure of the orchid’s most recent common ancestor.

Apostasia odorata is the oldest member of the orchid family, dating to more than 77 million years ago, which is why it looks nothing like modern-day orchids, the team said in the paper titled “The Apostasia genome and the evolution of orchids.”

In contrast to modern orchids, Apostasia odorata lacks the uniquely shaped petals and a complete reproductive column, the team said.

Nonetheless, it was from this primitive species that modern-day orchids evolved, from the plants whose pollination once mystified Charles Darwin to the floral decorations people put in their homes today, they said.

The research identified new gene families, as well as gene family expansions and contractions, team member Hsiao Yu-yun (蕭郁芸) said.

These discoveries can be used for the cultivation and modification of orchids to produce petals of various shapes, as well as make the plants more resistant to extreme environmental factors, he said.

The findings — which were a joint effort by researchers in China, Belgium and Japan — also shed light on the genetic mechanisms underpinning key orchid innovations, the team said.