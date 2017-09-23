Appeal of ‘not guilty’ verdict urged

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Judiciary officials and forensic doctors urged prosecutors to appeal a High Court ruling overturning a guilty verdict against a Nantou County man who was convicted of killing his parents.

In the second ruling on the case, the Taichung branch of the Taiwan High Court on Thursday overturned the guilty verdict against Wang Chung-yi (王忠義), 41, finding him not guilty in the death of his parents, who were separately found drowned at two creeks in the county in May and October of 2014.

The latest verdict surprised many people, since Wang was convicted and given a life sentence for the deaths in the first ruling by the Nantou District Court in June last year, when prosecutors said Wang perpetrated the crime to claim insurance money and inherit family property.

In Thursday’s ruling, the high court said there was insufficient evidence to determine the real cause of Wang’s parents’ deaths, and no definite evidence linked Wang with the injuries on the bodies.

Although Wang in 2015 admitted hitting his mother’s head on a rock and holding her underwater until she drowned, the High Court said the confession was made under pressure and that investigators at the time deceived and misinformed Wang, therefore it would not accept the confession.

The court also rejected insurance payout as a possible motive for the killings, saying Wang had NT$450,000 in debt and his parents had NT$630,000 in a bank account, adding that the insurance payment of NT$500,000 was a low figure.

Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Wu Tsui-fang (吳萃芳), who handled the case, said she will consider appealing the ruling, because a number of issues remained unresolved regarding the examination of the victims’ injuries and other aspects of the deaths, adding that the judges might have overlooked evidence.

Legal experts and forensic doctors familiar with the case said they disagreed with the High Court’s ruling, pointing to evidence linking Wang to the deaths.

“I think the prosecutors should appeal the ruling and I am willing to present the autopsy results and to testify in court,” said Rocky Shih (石台平), the forensic medical examiner who conducted autopsies on the victims, adding that the court’s decision to overturn the guilty verdict was wrong.

Shih said he testified during the trial: “However, the evidence I presented and my viewpoints seemed to be rejected by the judges, and not taken into account, but I cannot be angry, or be disappointed.”

Postmortem examinations of the bodies found lacerations and contusions that suggested drowning was not the sole cause of death, that someone had caused the injuries, and that the victims were held underwater until they drowned, said Kao Ta-cheng (高大成), a forensic medical examiner who also participated in the case.