Bus riders urged to buckle up

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Bus travelers are to be requested to fasten seat belts on buses during the National Day holiday as part of the government’s measures to improve safety on large passenger vehicles, the Directorate-General of Highways said yesterday.

The agency said that it had sent out official notices to freeway bus operators that bus drivers should make sure that each passenger buckles up when on the freeway during the holiday, following two fatal freeway bus accidents this year.

On Monday last week, an Aloha Bus Co (阿羅哈客運) coach crashed on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) after hitting the median divider in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District (岡山), killing six people and injuring 11.

Police said six people were killed after being thrown from the bus on impact, reigniting the national discussion on whether all bus passengers should be asked to fasten seat belts, rather than only passengers in designated seats, as is the current practice.

Only passengers sitting next to the driver, in the front row and behind the middle and back doors, as well as in the middle seat of the back row, are required to fasten their seat belts.

Under public pressure, Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) has vowed to pass amendments through the legislature by the end of next month that should make it mandatory for all bus passengers to buckle up while onboard.

The laws to be amended are the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) and the Transportation Management Regulations (汽車運輸業管理規則).

According to the highway authority, it has been working with the police to inspect freeway and tour buses to see if bus drivers obey seat belt regulations.

More inspections are to be conducted on parking lots near scenic spots, and on freeways and connecting roads, the agency said.

Agency statistics showed that about 300 yearly cases of failure to observe seat belt rules on buses were recorded on average in the past four years. A majority of cases involved bus drivers not wearing seat belts, the agency said.

While some passengers received tickets from inspectors for not wearing seat belts, most of them are only given a warning, the agency said.

Although wearing seat belts is not mandatory for all bus passengers, Capital Bus Co (首都客運), which operates bus services between Taipei and Yilan on the Chiang wei-shui Freeway (Freeway No. 5), said that it would voluntarily obey the anticipated rule.

The company said that its buses would not leave the bus station if any passenger refused to fasten their seat belt.