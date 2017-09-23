Taiwan, India to work on healthcare, delegation says

Staff writer, with CNA, NEW DELHI

Taiwan and India have expressed interest in cooperating on healthcare in several areas, including national health insurance systems and health information technology, during a visit by a Taiwanese health delegation to India.

The nations also showed interest in working together on the development of Asian traditional medicines and the prevention of epidemics.

They plan to start talks as soon as possible on tangible forms of cooperation, the delegation said.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) led the team in visiting India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Centre for Disease Control, Apollo and Fortis hospital chains, and health officials in Haryana State.

Hospital representatives and Haryana State officials showed interest in the delegation’s briefing on Taiwan’s universal healthcare system, which was launched in 1995, and its use of IC cards, sources said.

The Indian attendees asked questions on healthcare system operations, the IC cards and on how information technology is applied to healthcare, and to making diagnoses more efficient and accurate.

Due to India’s extensive research on Ayurveda medicine and Taiwan’s push to treat traditional Chinese medicine with a scientific approach, the two sides were eager to discuss how to promote the development of these traditional Asian schools of medicine, the delegation said.

India is a strategic location in Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, and visiting the nation and understanding its needs would help Taiwan devise long-term strategies under the policy and promote effective and mutually beneficial cooperation, Ho said.

Haryana, with a population of about 25 million people, was of particular interest to the delegation because it has been selected for a pilot program as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to digitally integrate his nation’s healthcare system.

The delegation arrived in India on Monday and is scheduled to stay there one week.