Overseas Taiwanese to be offered discount card

Staff writer, with CNA

The Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) is to launch a discount card for overseas Taiwanese who return home for visits to give them special offers on travel and domestic purchases and boost the local economy.

In unveiling the “Overseas Compatriot Card” on Wednesday, council head Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) said the card would offer returning expatriates special discounts at partner hotels, shops, restaurants and travel agencies, as well as at hospitals for self-paid health checkups.

“This is the first time since the founding of the OCAC 86 years ago that we have issued such a card,” Wu said when announcing the campaign.

The card would not serve as an identification document, but rather is a creative way to boost the economy by offering discounts to visiting overseas Taiwanese, he said.

“The card is a way to promote the nation’s tourism industry while taking better care of our overseas compatriots,” he added.

Wu said 1,172 businesses have applied to be part of the campaign, and 999 have been approved.

More than 5,000 overseas Taiwanese are expected to return to Taiwan for the Double Ten National Day celebrations next month, and each one of them is to be given the card for free, Wu said.

China Airlines and EVA Air, the nation’s biggest carriers, have agreed to join the campaign, and representatives of both airlines promised during the news conference to offer card holders discounts on flights to Taiwan.

In addition, the card is to be issued to overseas Taiwanese business representatives attending the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce at the end of this month, the council said.

Overseas Taiwanese visiting the nation only need to provide their name and address to the council to receive the card, which is to be valid until the end of 2019, when the council plans to review the results of the trial run, it said.

The council was established in 1932, when the Republic of China government was in China and the agency was known as the Overseas Chinese Affairs Council.

Its main objective is to facilitate cultural, educational, economic and information exchanges between Taiwan and overseas Chinese communities, the council said.