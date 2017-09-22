Auction host tangos with dead crocodile ‘to boost sales’

By Chen Kuan-pei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Live-streaming host Chin Chin-liang (秦謹亮) danced the tango with a dead crocodile to sell seafood for an online seafood auctioneer on Saturday last week, attracting more than 3,000 views on Facebook.

During the broadcast, Chin, better known by her stage name, “Liang Liang” (亮亮), danced to music with the crocodile and cracked jokes as she skillfully deflected viewers’ innuendos.

“Is it an aphrodisiac for men?” one viewer asked.

“You probably should ask a urologist about that,” Chin said.

When asked for comment, Chin said she was daunted by the crocodile auction, adding that she braved it because her job as host was to prime the crowd.

“The response on the net was excellent, so it was a job well done,” she said. “Live-streaming auction hosts get a bonus when the merchandize sells well, and sometimes we do pro bono work for charities. This is a good, meaningful job.”

The Changhua-based Red Beans Seafood Live-Streaming Network routinely holds online seafood auctions, said Hung Ming-hsia (洪銘霞), the owner’s daughter.

Novelty is the key to successful auctions and Red Beans frequently asks seafood farmers to give netizens something interesting to bid for, Hung said, adding that the company had sold three crocodiles in the past.

“The market value of the crocodile sold that evening, which weighed 18kg, should have been about NT$15,000 [US$499]. The highest bidder offered NT$13,000, but he could not be contacted to close the deal,” Hung said. “After the bid was reopened, it went to a buyer surnamed Yeh (葉) for NT$11,500. He got a good deal.”

“Live-streaming is where the business is at right now and that was what I told dad. For example, if we broadcast four times a week, we can go through 50 to 60 bids per day, or more than NT$100,000. That is close to a million [New Taiwanese] dollars in monthly income,” she said.