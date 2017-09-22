Group demands change, threatens to block mountains

By Cheng Hung-ta and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Anti-Asia Cement Self-help Association yesterday said it would block access to mountains from Nov. 22 if the Legislative Yuan takes no satisfactory action to amend the Mining Act (礦業法).

Asia Cement has been under increasing scrutiny after aerial footage taken by the late filmmaker Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) revealed the environmental damage caused by its mining operations.

However, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has approved a request by the company to extend its mining license for 20 years, drawing the ire of the legislature and environmental groups.

Residents of nearby villages are dissatisfied because they were deprived of their rights to consultation as stated under Article 21 of the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act (原住民族基本法), Taiwan Wild at Heart Legal Defense Association secretary-general Hsieh Meng-yu (謝孟羽) said.

The Executive Yuan earlier this month rejected Aboriginal groups’ appeal against the extension of the license and kicked the ball to the Legislative Yuan’s court, which shows that similar incidents will occur if the Mining Act is not amended, Hsieh said.

Article 31 of the Mining Act effectively grants mining rights — which belong to the nation and the public — to certain corporations, Citizen of the Earth Taiwan representative Huang Ching-ting (黃靖庭) said.

Reviews of such licenses are simply a formality and no longer offer effective management of corporations by the government, Huang said, adding that it was unreasonable that the administrative branch had to offer compensation to companies if their license extensions were rejected.

A draft amendment to the Mining Act removes Article 31, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Gao Jyh-peng (高志鵬) said, adding that the amendment would be given legislative priority when the new legislative session begins.

The Legislative Yuan would not to adopt the Executive Yuan’s versions of the drafts word for word, Gao said.

New Power Party Executive Chairman (NPP) Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said that the NPP would stand with the other legislative caucuses and seek to expedite passage of the amendment.

There will be stricter administrative and environmental assessment regulations with regard to handing corporations’ licenses for mining rights, Huang said.