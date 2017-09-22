KMT caucus agrees to starting date for legislative session, Lai to delay report

By Tseng Wei-chen and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A dispute over the starting date of the new legislative session was resolved yesterday, with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus agreeing that the session would begin today, as long as Premier William Lai (賴清德) would put off his policy report before the legislature to Tuesday.

The agreement was formalized yesterday morning after Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) presided over a meeting of the caucuses.

The caucuses held a meeting on Aug. 31 to set a date for the opening of the new legislative session. However, with the KMT boycotting the discussion, only the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the New Power Party and the People First Party caucuses signed an agreement to set the date for today.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) later obtained a verbal agreement from the KMT caucus that the session would start today.

Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Chih-chia (林志嘉) also notified the KMT of the commencement date by telephone.

Su yesterday convened the caucuses to obtain the KMT’s signature and complete the legal procedure for the start of the legislative session.

However, KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) unexpectedly said that the KMT was under no obligation to sign any agreement that was reached without its participation, regardless of Lin Chih-chia’s notification.

Instead, Lin Wei-chou offered two proposals from the party: one, hold another round of talks on the legislative session’s starting date, which should not be earlier than Friday next week; or two, start the session today on the condition that Lai delays his report to the legislature to Tuesday.

After deliberating over the issue, Su accepted the KMT’s second proposal, saying the Legislative Yuan has more than 1,000 bills awaiting scheduling for committee review and Lai’s report could be given at a later time.

Ker said the caucuses should see to it that all of the bills awaiting committee scheduling are properly dealt with to avoid wasting time in the legislature.

When asked for comment, Ker said it was the KMT that refused to take part in the deliberations on Aug. 31, but each lawmaker has a schedule to keep and it is necessary to schedule a starting date in a timely manner.

KMT caucus convener Lin Te-fu (林德福) had given an explicit verbal agreement to the starting date, Ker said.

“This is not something to fight over,” he said. “The opposition party should have been eager to start the session for an opportunity to question Lai.”