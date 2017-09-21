Comics to be distributed worldwide in campaign for rabies awareness

By Wu Hsin-tien and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Global Alliance for Rabies Control is to use comics by a National Taiwan University professor’s daughter in a rabies awareness campaign that is to be distributed worldwide.

National Taiwan University professor of veterinary sciences Fei Chang-yung (費昌勇) and his daughter, Fei Hsih-huai (費詩懷), who recently graduated with a masters from Kyoto Seika University’s Graduate School of Manga in Japan, worked with Japanese comic artist Mitsuru Sugaya to produce the comic titled The Dangers of Rabies.

Sugaya teaches at Seika and is well-known in Japan, having produced 76 comics and 64 novels. She is best-known for her work on the comic book series Kamen Rider and Dengeki Yugio.

Fei Hsih-huai said she had the idea to create rabies awareness material when she started her master’s degree two years ago, after she and her father had talked about rabies.

The comic took her three months to complete, Fei Hsih-huai said, adding that she had help from her father.

A poster to complement her comic was completed in May, she said, adding that she sent the material to the alliance and received a positive response within a week.

In the comic, a boy named Hsu-no (書諾) travels to Japan where he encounters a drooling dog that he thinks is hungry.

Hsu-no offers the dog ice-cream, but is swept away from the rabid dog by the story’s hero, who takes him back to Taiwan.

A professor talks to Hsu-no about rabies and how infectious it is, advising Hsu-no to have his pets vaccinated against the disease.

Fei Hsih-huai said she chose a Chinese name for the protagonist to make him more relatable to Taiwanese, while the hero is a manifestation of her dad.

“I hope young people start learning about diseases like rabies at an early age to reduce their harm,” she said.

Fei Hsih-huai and other students from her class were chosen to observe and assist in the development of comic book series Ippo, a story about a shoemaker, she said, adding that she also had the opportunity to participate in a contest held by publisher Jump Comics.

Fei Hsih-huai grasps the importance of background, artistry and story writing to being a successful comic, Fei Chang-yung said.

Fei Hsih-huai and Sugaya are to launch The Dangers of Rabies at a rabies awareness event in Tainan on Oct. 1