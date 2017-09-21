Nation’s first unisex reproductive clinic launched in Taipei

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei Veterans General Hospital’s third outpatient building, which includes the nation’s first joint female and male reproductive medicine outpatient clinic, was yesterday opened to the public.

Hospital superintendant Chang Deh-ming (張德明) said the hospital sees more than 2.5 million outpatients every year.

To meet growing demand, the hospital spent 10 years and NT$1.9 billion (US$63.1 million) to reconstruct the third outpatient building from hospital dorms built in 1958, Chang added.

Construction began in January 2014 and was competed this month, he said, adding that the 35,409m2 building has nine storys above ground level and three below.

The building features humanized planning, intelligent design, forward-looking perspectives and art spaces, Chang said.

Humanized planning includes having a joint female and male reproductive medicine outpatient clinic with urologists, obstetricians and gynecologists working in the same center.

Imaging equipment and an assistive technologies service center are next to the orthopedics outpatient department, so patients do not have far to travel between hospital departments.

Departments that are often associated with outpatient visits, such as heart, kidney and urinary, and digestive system complaints were also relocated nearer the outpatient building, which has 13 health education rooms.

Intelligent design includes interactive navigation kiosks that display information in different eight languages and several kiosks that allow patients to check in, make payments and other functions.

“Having a kiosk service in eight languages is really impressive and innovative, which means we can extend our healthcare service to more people, not only Taiwanese,” Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said at the opening ceremony.