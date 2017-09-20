Kelvin Yu wins an Emmy for work on animated TV series

Staff writer, with CNA, Los Angeles

Taiwanese-American actor, writer and producer Kelvin Yu (游朝敏) on Sunday won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program alongside the rest of the team behind TV show Bob’s Burgers.

The animated show, which has been running since 2011, won its second Emmy after being nominated but beaten many years in a row.

Yu — a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, where he majored in film, theater and TV — has a natural talent for theater, said his mother, Betty Lin Yu (林玲娟).

Yu reportedly began acting in theater productions at 13 and has made guest appearances on hit shows such as ER, Without A Trace, CSI: Miami and Bones.

Yu has also added writing and producing to his list of credits, having written for Bob’s Burgers for the past six seasons.

This is Yu’s first Emmy, although he had been nominated twice before.

Lin Yu was the picture of a proud mother during her interview with the Central News Agency, boasting about both her sons who have found success in the US film industry.

Yu’s brother, Charles Yu (游朝凱), is an acclaimed writer and one of the story editors for the HBO science fiction thriller Westworld.

Their father, Yu Jin-chuan (游銘泉), said that he originally disapproved of his sons’ choice to pursue the arts, but ultimately respected their decision.

He said that he witnessed Kelvin Yu’s struggle in trying to break into Hollywood and is happy for the success he enjoys today.

As Taiwanese parents, their dream is that the two brothers can team up to create a film to introduce the world to Taiwan, Yu Jin-chuan said.

He and his wife expressed the hope that their sons will follow in the footsteps of Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee (李安) and use their influence to give Taiwan a voice on the international stage.