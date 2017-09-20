Art autonomously created by AI on display in Taichung

By Ou Su-mei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Works of art, claimed by Tunghai University to be the first autonomously created by artificial intelligence (AI), went on display in Taichung yesterday, the university said.

In the past decade, computational aesthetics has been an important trend in digital technology and a lot of effort has gone into combining technology and art, Tunghai University Computer Science Department professor Jwo Chung-hsin (周忠信) said.

Google Inc developed an AI program that created an artwork that was later sold in New York City, Jwo said.

The eight pieces on display in Taichung, which are blue and white projections, were generated using the Smart Ink Painting application and a Blue and White AI program developed by Jwo and his team, the university said.One of the exhibition highlights, Taichung and Tree Branches (樹梢台中), was generated using programmed images of tree branches, a building in Taichung and clouds, while the AI program inserted the remaining features, Jwo said.

The team also created what they called the eMOCube device, which seeks to represent seven emotions by displaying different colors, Jwo said.

When the device is paired with the artworks the eMOCube changes, Jwo said.

“What we created is the blue and white pottery technique of the future,” Jwo said, adding that each artwork changes in alternate light.

“As people observe the changes it helps calm them,” he said.

The Seven Phases of the Horizon, (天際七期) was created using algorithms, Jwo said.

By inputting parameters, the program created shapes, he said, adding that while the shapes seem similar they are all different because the algorithms are not identical, which results in patterns and shapes that look like the Taichung horizon.