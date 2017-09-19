Taoyuan has lowest median house age among six cities

Staff writer, with CNA

Taoyuan had the lowest median age of residential properties among the nation’s six special municipalities at 22.39 years as of the end of June, Ministry of the Interior data showed.

It was followed by Taichung at 24.06 years; New Taipei City, 25.57 years; Tainan, 28.11 years; Kaohsiung, 28.5 years; and Taipei, 34.52 years, the data released on Saturday showed.

Taoyuan had the highest proportion of “younger” homes, with the number of 10-year-old houses accounting for 16.74 percent of its total residential units as of the end of June.

That compares with Taichung’s 13.08 percent, New Taipei City’s 13.41 percent, Tainan’s 9.95 percent, Kaohsiung’s 9.77 percent and Taipei’s 9.36 percent.

Among homes aged 30 years and below, Taoyuan had 68.15 percent, Taichung 64.55 percent, New Taipei City 56.98 percent, Tainan 53.53 percent, Kaohsiung 52.56 percent and Taipei 33.06 percent, the data showed.

The older nature of Taipei’s homes was also reflected in the high ratio of residential units more than 40 years old at 29.47 percent.

Nationwide, Kinmen County had the lowest median age of residential units among the 22 cities and counties at 20.97 years, the ministry said.

Kinmen was among the eight cities and counties with a median residential property age below the national average of 27.9 years. Among the other seven were Hsinchu County with 21.95 years and Hsinchu City with 22.7 years.

Lienchiang County had the highest median residential property age of 38.39 years, followed by Penghu County at 35.43 years and Chiayi County at 34.55 years.

As of the end of June, the nation had 8.54 million residential units, based on the house taxes paid, up 1.1 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

A total of 1.57 million units were in New Taipei City, the nation’s most populous city, accounting for about 18.41 percent of the total, followed by Kaohsiung’s 12.21 percent and Taichung’s 11.79 percent, the ministry said.