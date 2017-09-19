Travel show to relocate to a larger venue

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taipei International Travel Fair is to be held in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center next year due to a rising demand for booths, the Taiwan Visitors Association said yesterday.

The annual event, which this year is to be held from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, is usually held in the Taipei World Trade Center.

The fair has attracted exhibitors from 68 nations, Taipei International Travel Fair Preparatory Committee chairman Su Cherng-tyan (蘇成田) said, adding that 1,650 booths are to be on display this year.

Japan has applied for 141 booths, making it the largest exhibitor this year, followed by the US and South Korea, Su said.

Taiwanese travel agency Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅行社) has secured 40 booths, the largest of all travel agencies, she added.

About 2,000 booth requests are made each year, not including large exhibitors from Japan and China, Su said.

However, no tour operators or tourism industry representatives from China are attending the fair this year, she added.

The Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center can host 2,400 booths.

An exhibitor could request 60 booths, but only get 20 at the current venue, in which case we give the exhibitor a discount, Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) said.

The association decided to relocate the event with the intention of increasing the number of participating nations to 100, Yeh said.

The goal was set after Yeh and association members visited the ITB Berlin tourism fair in March, she said.

More than 180 nations participated in this year’s ITB Berlin because the event is known as one of the best international tourism platforms, Yeh said.

“I hope one day that the ITF can be as big as the ITB Berlin and draw attention to Taiwan. Apart from selling tours to Taiwanese, international exhibitors can introduce Taiwan to their own country,” Yeh said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has joined the fair for the first time due to an increase in Taiwanese tourists traveling to the Balkans, the association said.

Paraguay, Brazil, Solomon Islands and Egypt have also rejoined the fair this year.