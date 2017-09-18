High-school harassment cases confirmed

By Tsai Ya-hua and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

The Taipei Department of Education on Saturday confirmed that it had received reports from Zhongshan Girls’ High School and Neihu Vocational High School about male teachers allegedly sexually harassing female students.

The department asked the schools to discipline the teachers if the allegations are confirmed.

Parents of the victims and Humanistic Education Foundation members on Friday staged a protest, accusing the city government and its education board of covering up the cases.

National Chengchi University history professor Chin Shih-chi (金仕起), who led the protest, said the foundation had received numerous complaints from students and their parents about these two cases.

A review board at Zhongshan Girls’ High School in June investigated the allegations and found that four students had been groped and sexually harassed by one teacher, Chin said.

“The school made excuses and refused to publish its report and investigation results, and it did not allow the teacher’s name to be made public,” he added.

He said the review board had heard the victims’ testimonies and had evidence that the teacher, allegedly surnamed Lai (賴), had touched the girls inappropriately, told jokes and made comments with sexual connotations, and sent lewd images through messaging apps.

A parent whose daughter studies at Neihu Vocational High School said a teacher surnamed Huang (黃) played “games” with students in the classroom, during which he would show his underwear and bare legs, tie up male students with rope, “imitating bondage fantasies,” stroke students’ buttocks and touch girls from behind.

Neihu Vocational High School on Saturday said the teacher has been on leave since March last year and has not taught since.

The department added the school is relaunching an investigation after the teacher on June 26 provided new evidence.

In the case at Zhongshan Girls’ High School, the department said that the school’s investigation suggested the teacher was implicated in several cases.

It has asked the school to discipline the teacher in accordance with the Teachers’ Act (教師法), the department said.