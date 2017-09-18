Police make drug arrests in Shilin

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police in Taipei yesterday announced several arrests in connection with the drug-related death of a teenage girl earlier this year.

Officers from Shilin Precinct (士林) and other law enforcement agencies carried out raids at several locations last week, including a residence belonging to 24-year-old Lin Chun-yi (林俊逸), who allegedly headed a drug ring.

Police said over 3kg of narcotics were discovered at the residence located in Shilin District, including amphetamines, ketamine pills and other drugs packed into coffee pouches.

Police found six bottles of GHB (gamma hydroxyl butyrate 神仙水), which is used as a date-rape drug.

Officers also apprehended three other suspects.

Officials said that Lin used Line and other messaging apps to sell drugs to young people, using code words that disguised the activity as an escort service.

The investigation was initiated when a teenage girl, 18, surnamed Chen (陳) was found dead in her parents’ home in Taipei’s Tianmu (天母) area, and an autopsy revealed she had died of a drug overdose.

Police investigators traced the drugs to Lin, who was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and it was found that Lin had allegedly traded drugs for sex with several girls.