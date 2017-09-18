INTERVIEW: Union negotiations take wisdom, patience: CAL chair

Translated by staff writer Jake Chung

Liberty Times (LT): Some believe that the company should not have agreed to all seven demands made by its employees [last year], as it seemed to have fueled subsequent strikes. What are your thoughts on the matter?

Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒): Such commentary reveals a misunderstanding of the airline industry. The industry is not a production line that can make up for the quota lost during a strike. It has its peak and off-peak periods.

If the strike in June [last year] was allowed to drag on until the peak travel period of July, August and September, the company would have collapsed from loss of profits, commercial compensation obligations and zero international credibility.

People with long-time involvement in labor movements organized that strike. They chose a key time to stage the protest — when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was about to depart for her state visits to Panama and Paraguay.

Management erred in their judgement that there would be no strike and was thus unprepared. I was tapped to head CAL after the strike. My first priorities were to stop it from continuing and to ensure that the president’s flight took off on time.

The net result of giving in to the demands was a spike in operation costs. Despite keeping operation costs under NT$1.5 billion (US$49.9 million), CAL was still NT$160 million in the red last year.

Due to efforts to improve operational efficiency, the company made NT$2.6 billion in the second quarter alone — not only a historical record for the company, but also the first time the company overtook EVA Air in revenue.

LT: How did you turn the strike into a profitable scenario? What has led to your confidence to say that “there will not be another strike for the remainder of my term in office?”

Ho: Resolving the differences between the employees and employers was not difficult; only patience is needed to find the source of the problem, and wisdom to keep the big picture in mind.

Most importantly, we need to be profitable. To make that possible, we must not be afraid to offer employees more benefits and share profits with them.

Since the strike, I have made large-scale changes to the organization of CAL. Employees’ wages were raised — the starting salary is NT$80,000 per month for the cabin crew, while senior cabin crew could see their wages increase up to NT$110,000 or NT$120,000. That is a pretty good salary, even in the airline industry.

To show that CAL is not just a listed company that gives its management preferential treatment, I have also reassigned more than 20 managers.

Employees on all levels have their own responsibilities; base-line workers must handle and distribute their workloads and managers must be responsible — and severance should be considered — for performance downturns of their respective divisions or departments.

For employers, the management has to find methods of turning a profit. I have asked that all flight routes be subject to review. Flights that are not making money, especially red-eye flights, should be axed.

Conversely, we must also find new routes that are profitable. We should be expanding our cooperation with other international airlines instead of flying every line with CAL planes and staff, as it is highly inefficient.

The company should not buy planes at random; our current fleet of planes will have to suffice.