Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

LABOR

Mock referendum launched

The public can start voting in a mock referendum on three key issues facing foreign workers today, an official with the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) said yesterday. MENT coordinator Betty Chen (陳容柔) listed the three questions to be voted on: Whether migrant caregivers should be protected under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法); whether foreign workers should be able to change employers freely; and whether the government should get rid of the private employment brokerage system. The organization invites all people, not just foreign workers, to vote in the referendum, Chen said. The poll, to be held from 10am today to Dec. 10, is a way to voice policy proposals that could benefit the lives of foreign workers in Taiwan, she said. Those interested can vote at any of the 15 designated voting locations set up across the country and ballots are to be opened every two weeks. MENT is to announce the results of the referendum at a migrant workers’ parade on Dec. 17.

RAILWAYS

Alishan plans extra services

The Alishan Forest Railway is to add services during the four-day National Day holiday from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10 to accommodate the large crowds expected, railway official Chien Hsin-li (簡信立) said on Friday. Chien said there will be two reserved seating trains going up and down the mountain every day during the four-day holiday and a train without reserved seating going in each direction on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. An additional train without reserved seating is to depart Chiayi Station at 8:30am, heading up the mountain before descending back from Shitzulu Station at 11:40am. Tickets for the National Day long-weekend holiday express trains with reserved seating are to be available online from 6am on Sept. 22.

MUSIC

OneRepublic performs today

US pop rock band OneRepublic yesterday afternoon landed in Taiwan ahead of their first concert in the country tonight. The seven-member band, whose hits include Good Life, Counting Stars and Apologize, are to perform today starting at 7:30pm at CTBC Financial Park in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港). The concert is the second stop on the Asia leg of the band’s world tour, which also stops in Singapore, Japan, China and Thailand. Concert promoter Live Nation Taiwan has prepared bubble tea, Taiwanese fried chicken and xiaolong tangbao (steamed Chinese meat buns) for the band members to enjoy before the concert.

LABOR

2012 cohort wages rise 18%

College graduates in Taiwan saw an average 18 percent rise in their wages in the three-year period from 2012, according to data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor. In a survey of people in employment who graduated college in 2012, it was found that their average monthly salary in the first year after graduation was NT$28,349. In the second and third year, the cohort’s average monthly pay increased to NT$29,411 and NT$31,401, respectively, the survey found, adding that by the fourth year, the college graduates were earning NT$33,572 per month on average. Ministry Statistics Department head Lo Yi-ling (羅怡玲) said the average monthly salary for college graduates over the past five years was NT$36,030. The sectors offering the highest pay were the finance and insurance industries at NT$44,407 per month, followed by manufacturing at NT$39,943, and the electricity and fuel supply industry at NT$39,685, she said.