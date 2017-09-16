Law change benefits migrant workers and employers: WDA

Staff reporter, with CNA

A Workforce Development Agency (WDA) report issued on Thursday found that nearly 80,000 re-hired migrant workers have so far benefited from a law that scrapped a previous maximum stay requirement.

The amendment to Article 52 of the Employment Services Act (就業服務法), which went into effect on Nov. 5 last year, eliminated a requirement that migrant workers leave the nation after reaching the end of their permitted stay period before returning to continue working.

As a result, from November last year to the end of August, 78,917 migrant workers did not have to leave after their work visas expired.

Prior to the amendment, Article 52 required foreign workers in Taiwan to leave the nation for at least one day after working for three years — the longest contract allowed — before being allowed to return and continue employment.

In a telephone interview, WDA division head Chiu Yueh-yun (邱月雲) lauded the positive impact of the amendment on workers, who no longer have to worry about the expense of leaving Taiwan, and employers, who do not face time without workers.

To benefit fully from the amendment, Chiu said that employers and workers need to follow two key steps in renewing a labor contract: Employers should issue a new letter of recruitment four months prior to the end of the original contract and ensure the completion of proper re-hiring procedures, including a signed employment agreement two to four months prior to the end of a contract.

The division head said that in 49.95 percent of cases in which rehiring applications have been denied, it was due to the lack of a letter of recruitment or an entry visa.

A missing signed employment agreement was the cause of a rejected application in 22.53 percent of cases.