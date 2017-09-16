Minister vows to halve use of pesticide by 2027

Staff writer, with CNA

The Council of Agriculture yesterday vowed to cut the use of pesticides in half by 2027 through a variety of methods, such as research, alternative farming methods and new facilities.

Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) set the goal of decreasing pesticide use within 10 years at a seminar on the prospects for safe agricultural products hosted by Academia Sinica in Taipei.

A total of 25,555 tonnes of domestic and imported pesticides were used last year, according to council statistics, which Lin said was considerably higher than in other nations.

The council would ask the Taiwan Agricultural Research Institute to provide more specific methods to deal with pesticides when providing agricultural production guidance, he said.

He suggested, for example, that production stations focus on biological pest control to help farmers reduce pesticide use and in the process give their crops added value and deliver peace of mind to consumers.

The guidance could also be helpful in changing farmers’ habits, he said.

Taiwan Agricultural Research Institute Director-General Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said the nation’s use of pesticides is higher than that of Japan and providing guidance could have a positive impact by getting farmers to “spray only when needed.”

Another way to reach the goal would be to provide alternative methods for farmers, including the use of biological enzymes, Lin said.

Insect screen houses could also be used on some farms to prevent pests, Lin said, and with the addition of integrated disease surveillance the goal should be able to be reached.