Taoyuan hospital admits negligence

By Wu Liang-yi / Staff reporter

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan yesterday admitted to a case of medical negligence in which an uteroscope was used on a female patient without first conducting a pregnancy test, causing her fetus to die.

The incident was revealed in a letter recently circulating within the hospital that appeared to have been written by a member of staff.

The hospital management yesterday afternoon issued a statement admitting to medical negligence, adding that it conducted an investigation into the incident after receiving the letter a week ago.

The three physicians involved in the case have been suspended for three months, it added.

The statement said the patient, who suffered from polycystic ovarian syndrome and irregular periods, began visiting the hospital in January.

She had uterine hemorrhage and the hospital conducted a uteroscopic examination, it said.

“Before the operation, the surgeon did not conduct a test to find out if the woman was pregnant,” it said. “The procedure was indeed flawed.”

When the fetus was discovered in her womb it was already dead, it said.

The Taoyuan Department of Public Health said it would convene an ad hoc committee to probe the case.

The committee would investigate the case history of the patient and whether the hospital conducts more uteroscopic examinations than other hospitals, the department said, adding that the hospital would be fined if it was found to have infringed the regulations.