Drone restrictions map to be updated, CAA says

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Owners of drones will soon be able to check if they are in restricted areas by checking a new map provided by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

CAA Deputy Director-General Fang Chih-wen (方志文) yesterday said that the new map would include some of the most recognizable landmarks or buildings close to or within restricted areas, adding that it would be available for use at the end of this month.

Drone owners would be able to see restricted areas nationwide on the new map, including the 17 civil aviation airports, Fang said.

“We have heard complaints from drone users, particularly those who have been penalized by us, that it was not easy to recognize some of the information displayed on the old map. As such, they could not be sure if they were operating in a restricted zone using the old map,” he said.

People would be able to download the new map from the CAA Web site, he said.

The new map would identify two types of restricted areas. One in which any flying object that could interfere with operations of flights is banned, the other were people are restricted from flying drones or other objects above 60m, Fang said.

The operation of drones inside or near airports causes a serious threat to aviation safety, Fang said, adding that four incidents have already occurred this year in which airports were forced to suspend the departure or landing of flights due to the intrusion of drones.

The administration has yet to locate the owner of the drone in any of those cases, he said.

Since 2014, the CAA has issued fines in 28 cases involving the illegal use of drones, with 17 of them occurring at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), Fang said.

People failing to follow the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) while they are operating drones face a fine of between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million (US$9,975 and US$49,875), he added.

The administration is in the process of drafting an amendment to the Civil Aviation Act that would enhance the management of the drones and their users, including exams that users have to pass in order to operate drones, he said.

Among some of the proposed changes, people owning drones weighing more than 250g would be required to register their drone, he added.

Drones that operate below 400 feet (122m) would be regulated by local governments, while those operating above 400 feet or around airports would be regulated by the CAA, he said.

Companies or legal entities that use drones for business purposes would be required to provide proof of public liability insurance, he said.

“We hope that the amendment will be submitted to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation during this legislative session,” Fang said.