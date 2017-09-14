Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

City buses get Wi-Fi

Commuters in New Taipei City can now enjoy free Wi-Fi on the city’s 2,500 buses, New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) said on Tuesday. The city leads other cities and counties in terms of offering free access to wireless networks, Chu said, citing Taipei’s MRT and the high-speed railway as examples of public transport that have yet to fully install Wi-Fi services. According to the New Taipei City Department of Transportation, people will be able to connect to the Internet without creating an account or providing a password. Free Wi-Fi is available on city buses bearing the “New Taipei Free Wi-Fi” logo, the department said.

EMERGENCY AID

Hurricane relief donations

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Kin Moy (梅健華) posted on Facebook yesterday to thank Taiwanese for their generous donations to aid Hurricane Harvey victims. “I want to thank the people of Taiwan for their generous aid to the people of the United States to help them recover from Hurricane Harvey. Taiwan has a long record of helping friends in times of need, and this support will go a long way toward helping the victims of the storm,” he wrote. He finished his post with: “The people hit by Hurricane Harvey know that they are not alone as they begin the tough road of recovery.” Taiwan was in the forefront of donors and swiftly announced donations to the relief efforts totaling US$800,000. A ceremony for the donation handover was held on Tuesday at the American Red Cross headquarters in Washington with Stanley Kao (高碩泰), representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, presenting a US$500,000 check. Kao said the remaining US$300,000 would be donated directly to Houston’s disaster relief efforts.