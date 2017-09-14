104 Job Bank survey shows greater demand for tutors

Staff writer, with CNA

The demand for tutors, including language tutors, between January and July increased by 23 percent from the same period in each of the past several years, averaging a monthly increase of 2,000 requests for such services, online recruitment agency 104 Job Bank said.

The need for language tutors led the demand, exceeding 50 percent of the 6,386 requests to the job bank between January and July, it said.

The language in greatest demand was English, accounting for approximately 75 percent, followed by Japanese. The combined demand for the two languages accounted for 90 percent of the total, it said.

Thai and Vietnamese, which accounted for 16 cases in 2013, soared to 90 cases in the first seven months of this year, the job bank said.

Demand for tutors for workers increased by 79 percent compared with the same period in 2013, the job bank said.

According to a survey conducted by the job bank, demand for language tutors was highest among workers at approximately 75 percent, followed by demand for computer training.

Vietnamese tutor Nguyen Thi Huong said that while she has students from a wide range of backgrounds — from students to people in the workforce — workers accounted for 50 to 60 percent.

Many of her students are senior supervisors in overseas Taiwanese companies, Nguyen said, adding that the need for proficient Vietnamese to pass language exams and public servant exams is increasing.