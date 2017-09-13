Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENVIRONMENT

Surge in coastal cleanups

The Environmental Protection Administration on Monday released the results of a call-to-action for beach cleanups it made in April, which showed a massive surge in the number of cleanups by corporations, schools and civil organizations. According to the results, 440 groups have hosted a total of 389 coastal cleanups since April in which 11,352 people participated, gathering 133.07 tonnes of garbage. The agency said the company that cleaned up the largest area of coastline in a single event was Taiwan Sugar Corp, whose Yunlin-Chiayi branch cleared a 5km stretch of beach. Taiwan Power Co’s Hsinta Power Plant organized the most beach cleanups, hosting 36 from the end of April to the start of this month. The company with the most employees mobilized was Taiwan Sugar’s Yunlin-Chiayi branch with 1,943 employees, followed by Cleanaway Enterprise with 500 employees. The numbers were calculated from April 22 to Sept. 8, the agency said, urging the public to continue the coastal cleanup efforts.

CRIME

Woman steals girl’s prize

A 32-inch television won by a young girl after an athletics event organized by Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township Office was stolen on Saturday by an unknown woman. The woman simply walked on stage and accepted the prize. Jhunan Sports Association official Liang Hui-ming (梁輝明) said that the winner of the prize was a girl surnamed Huang (黃). The event organizers tried to contact the woman, but to no avail, as she left a fake telephone number. The television was donated by the mayor of Jhunan Township (竹南) and the woman has been reported to the police, Liang said. The event, which attracted about 2,000 participants, was held at Lungfeng Fishing Port.