TRA to announce safe photo-taking locations online

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said it is planning 68 locations where people can take photographs of painted trains along the railway lines on the east coast.

Following trains to take photos became popular after an artist was commissioned to paint the Puyuma Express with Aboriginal imagery and scenes of eastern Taiwan after the Hualien-Taitung railway electrification was completed in 2014.

Since then, trains with Hello Kitty themes, which were launched last year, have become popular, as have eight other carriages decorated to celebrate the TRA’s 130th anniversary this year.

There are 68 places to take photos on the eastern coast line, such as Duoliang Station (多良車站), along hiking trails in Taitung’s mountainous Taimali Township (太麻里) and the north entrance of the 5.3km Shanli Tunnel (山里隧道), the administration said.

All of the spots are to be posted on the official Web site within a month, the administration said.

The administration and the Tourism Bureau on Friday unveiled a new painted carriage depicting the “OhBear” mascot.

TRA Freight Service Department general manager Chen Shu-huei (陳淑慧) said there are more than 220 stations over 1,100km of railway around Taiwan and reminded the public to heed safety regulations while taking photos.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) said that tickets for the Mid-Autumn Festival and the Double Ten National Day long weekend are now on sale.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is on Oct. 4, while the Double Ten National Day long weekend is from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 11, the THSR is to offer 95 southbound services and 99 northbound services, with 1,390 services slated to operate during the festive period, it said.

In addition, 656 of the 1,390 services will be applicable for early-bird discounts, accounting for 47 percent of ticket sales.